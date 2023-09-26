Deborah Roberts Secures Her Spot As Permanent Anchor For ‘20/20’

Storied investigative journalist Deborah Roberts has been named permanent co-anchor at ABC News’s 20/20, continuing a legendary career that began in 1995.

She joins the ranks of Diane Sawyer, Connie Chung, and Hugh Downs, who have all anchored the popular news series during the show’s 26-year history. About Roberts’ new appointment, ABC News President Kim Godwin said that the industry vet “is a skilled investigative journalist, oftentimes trekking across the country to conduct hard-hitting interviews providing viewers with relevant, insightful information. Deborah is an empathetic reporter, bringing humanity to every story.”

“Deborah brings her love of storytelling, her deep commitment to the truth, and most of all, her humanity to everything she does,” said David Muir, who will co-anchor alongside Roberts. “I cannot wait to stand beside her on ‘20/20.’”

The 63-year-old journalist has used her dynamic reporting skills to help build the Emmy-winning culture of 20/20, making her promotion a full-circle moment.

“Once you have really planted yourself firmly into a program like this, as I have over the years, you look for more,” she said.

Recruited by her mentor and news icon Barbara Walters in 1995, Roberts joined the ABC team as a reporter and has worked across several of the network’s news programs, including Good Morning America and The View.

In 2021, Roberts received a Peabody Award for her work on the 20/20 special Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor.

“Deborah Roberts is one of a kind — a first-class journalist who brings heart, authority, and integrity to every story she covers,” said Godwin. “Along with David Muir, she embodies the DNA of ‘20/20,’ inspiring the team and people around the world with every thoughtful word, inspiring report, and impactful interview.” Roberts believes her move to co-anchor will give her “a little more ownership” of the program and “more of a say in what it’s all about.”

Roberts replaces former 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach, who left ABC after a heavily publicized affair with her GMA3 co-host TJ Holmes and will continue reporting across other shows. The Georgia native has been married to beloved Today Show host Al Roker since 1995.

