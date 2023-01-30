Straddled in Love: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Seen Cuddled Up After Exiting ABC

Page Six reported that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen cuddled up in the streets of Los Angeles hours after they both signed exit agreements with ABC. Robach was seen “straddling” her new love while wearing a white tee, gray sweater, and high-waisted jeans. Holmes matched with a relaxed look, sporting dark wash jeans, a black hoodie, black sneakers, shades, and an Apple watch.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Show Off Major PDA After GMA Exit https://t.co/v3EXfQeR0m — celebsocialfeed (@celebsocialfeed) January 30, 2023

ABC announced the former GMA3 anchors were out of their positions after “agreeing it’s best for everyone that they move on.” Robach also hosts ABC’s 20/20. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” a spokesperson told People. “A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20 will come later.”

The journalists have not been seen on-air since Dec. 5., after making headlines in November about their relationship. While some thought it was just an office fling, Black Enterprise previously reported Holmes and Robach were hoping to take their relationship to the next level. At least one source claimed the couple was looking forward to exchanging wedding vows once their divorces were settled.

Last week, Black Enterprise reported that the 49-year-old Robach felt “blindsided” after learning that Holmes had affairs with other women, including an intern who was 13 years his junior, and ABC producer Natasha Singh. However, an insider claimed Robach knew about his former relationships.

In regards to their careers, People reported the couple was “devastated” about what was happening to them. “They’re very, very much together in every way. They’re proceeding with their divorces as they were going to anyway, and they’re in mediation with ABC about what the future holds,” the insider told People. “But nobody feels like they could possibly be put back on air after the way this has been handled.”