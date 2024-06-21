Leadership by Roz A. Gee Deborah’s Place Opens New Facility To Serve The Community With Positive Change Deborah's Place Serves The Community By Opening A New Facility For Women of Domestic Violence in Indianapolis, Indiana in June 2024.









Dr. Jessica Braidden, founder of Deborah’s Place for Battered Women in Indianapolis, has transformed her trauma into a mission to support and uplift others. Her openness about her experiences is a powerful testament to her resilience and dedication. She frequently references her history of abuse when speaking publicly, using her story to inspire and connect with others who may be suffering in silence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have endured some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. These acts can range from pushing and shoving to more severe forms of assault. The statistics are even more alarming when considering that 1 in 7 women and 1 in 25 men have been injured by an intimate partner. “These statistics are staggering and very scary to me,” says Braidden.

Braidden has committed herself to helping women reclaim their lives in response to these grim realities. Her work at Deborah’s Place is multifaceted, addressing not only the immediate safety needs of domestic violence survivors but also their long-term well-being. “The goal is to not only heal them but to make them whole!” she emphasizes. This holistic approach is evident in her organization’s wide range of services.

One of Deborah’s Place’s key components is its donation center, which serves both the public and other nonprofit organizations that support underprivileged and vulnerable communities. For absolutely free, people receive brand-new clothing, shoes, toiletries, bedding, and furniture—almost 99% of everything is brand-new. This center ensures that essential items and resources are distributed to those in need, helping to alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by survivors of domestic violence.

Deborah’s Place

In addition to the donation center, Deborah’s Place recently opened a transitional housing facility fully furnished by IKEA. This facility represents a significant step forward in Braidden’s mission to empower women. The transitional housing provides a safe and supportive environment for survivors and offers various programs to foster independence and self-sufficiency.

Women at the facility have access to financial literacy training and credit repair services, which are crucial for rebuilding their lives after leaving an abusive relationship. The economic aspect of recovery is often overlooked, but Braidden understands that financial stability is key to long-term independence. By providing these services, she helps women gain the skills and knowledge necessary to manage their finances effectively and avoid future dependency on abusive partners.

Furthermore, Deborah’s Place offers vocational training programs, enabling women to pursue careers in fields such as healthcare. Participants can train to become Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), phlebotomists, medical assistants, and more. These career opportunities provide financial security, boost self-esteem, and offer a sense of purpose.

Mental health support is another cornerstone of the services provided at Deborah’s Place. Survivors of domestic violence often grapple with a range of psychological issues, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Access to mental health therapy helps these women process their trauma, develop coping strategies, and work toward emotional healing.

Dr. Braidden’s comprehensive approach to service ensures that women receive the support they need on multiple fronts—financially, emotionally, mentally, and physically. Her relentless dedication to making a difference in the lives of domestic violence survivors has not only provided immediate relief but has also paved the way for lasting change.

Through Deborah’s Place, Dr. Jessica Braidden has created a sanctuary where women can heal, grow, and ultimately thrive. Her work exemplifies the power of turning personal pain into a passion for helping others, and her impact on the community is profound and far-reaching. As she continues to expand her services and reach, Dr. Braidden remains a beacon of hope and a champion of change for all those affected by domestic violence.

Grand opening of Deborah’s Place

Dr. Braidden is a respected and highly efficient multifaceted entrepreneur, seven-time bestselling Amazon author, a national journalist for some of the country’s biggest media brands, an international motivational speaker, and a philanthropist. Her content focuses on empowerment, personal growth, faith, and entrepreneurship/stewardship. She is also a recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

Stay connected with Deborah’s Place:

Website: www.deborahsplace.net