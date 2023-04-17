Decorated Athlete and Honor Student Revealed As One of the Victims In Tragic Sweet 16 Shooting

As tragedy struck over the weekend, new details about the victims of the “Sweet 16” shooting in Alabama are revealed.

AL.com reveals one of the victims was Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, a Dadeville football player who recently committed to playing wide receiver for the Jacksonville State University football program. Dowdell was the brother of the birthday girl. Ben Hayes, the team chaplain of Dadeville High School and chaplain of the Dadeville Police Department, said there were approximately 250 people outside an Alabama hospital early Sunday morning to receive word on loved ones injured or killed.

“It was a very sad, sad scene,” Hayes said. “A very rough night.”

NPR reported four people were killed and 28 others were injured after the shooting broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Ivy Creek Healthcare Marketing Director Heidi Smith said at least 15 people were being treated for gunshot wounds. Annette Allen, the victim’s grandmother, is thankful for the support her family has been shown during this trying time. “This is a small community and they just wanted to enjoy the birthday party,” Allen said. “We had to be standing and waiting for bodies to [be] brought out.”

Dowdell was a decorated athlete and scholar, described as one of the best football players in the state, an honor student, and a track star. Jacksonville State and Dadeville High School coaches made statements about the shocking news.” It’s a small town. We don’t have too many crimes like this, at all. So it’s shocking, very shocking. Very shocking,” said Michael Taylor, assistant coach in football, basketball, and track.

Jax State Football is heartbroken to have lost an upcoming member of our program. Statement from Head Football Coach @RealCoachRod pic.twitter.com/3ta5nposOP — Jax State Football (@JaxStateFB) April 16, 2023

Dadeville is located about an hour outside of Montgomery. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging community members to come forward with information they may have regarding the case.