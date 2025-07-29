Health and Wellness by Mitti Hicks Why Walking Could Decrease Alzheimer’s In The Black Community Researchers say walking appears to keep the brain healthier because the levels brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that’s known to support the health of brain cells, increases.







Two new studies show that walking more could significantly reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, especially within the Black community.

Both studies, presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, reveal strong evidence that diet, specific brain training exercises, and physical activity can delay memory loss and slow the decline of cognitive abilities.

One study analyzed walking in nearly 3,000 Black and white older adults who tested positive for APOE status. APOE is a gene that has been linked to a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. In this study, researchers asked participants about the amount of walking they did, while also evaluating their cognitive status using standardized exams.

Participants with the APOE4 gene mutation — the variant considered a major genetic risk factor — experienced a steep decline in cognition compared to those with other forms of the gene that don’t increase Alzheimer’s risks. The study found that more steps each day could change the outcome. While walking benefits everyone, it was the strongest among those with the APOE4 gene.

How Walking Positively Impacts The Brain For Alzheimer’s Disease

According to Cindy Barha, assistant professor of kinesiology at the University of Calgary in Alberta and leading author of the study, walking appears to keep the brain healthier because the levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that’s known to support the health of brain cells, increase.

“BDNF is like fertilizer for your brain that is naturally produced, especially when you are being physically active, such as when you are walking,” she tells NBC News. “It helps brain cells survive, grow, and form stronger connections; this supports memory, learning, and mood, especially in the hippocampus, which is the brain’s memory center.”

The study proves that walking could be a vital activity to decrease Alzheimer’s disease within the Black community, which is disproportionately impacted. According to the National Institute on Aging, Black Americans are roughly 1.5 to 2 times as likely as whites to develop Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

“We know sedentary behavior increases as you get older, and physical activity decreases,” Barha adds. “We recommend reducing your sedentary behavior by introducing small bouts of walking in between those times you have to be sitting down.”

