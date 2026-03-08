‘Deep Azure,’ Chadwick Boseman’s Early Play, Revived In London And In One-Night Howard University Production

Deep Azure, a stage play written by the late Chadwick Boseman, is drawing attention to the Oscar-nominated actor’s early career in theater and playwriting.

Before achieving international recognition for film roles including Jackie Robinson in 42 and King T’Challa in“Black Panther, Boseman built his artistic foundation in theater, writing, and directing plays.

Deep Azure, which debuted in 2005, is currently playing at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in London through April 11. For those stateside, Boseman’s alma mater, Howard University, is hosting a one night showing on March 27.

Boseman wrote Deep Azure after the 2000 killing of Prince Jones, a Howard University student who was shot by a police officer in Maryland. Boseman knew Jones through the Howard community and later drew on the tragedy as inspiration for the play’s emotional themes.

In this UK premiere of Deep Azure by late Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated actor and writer Chadwick Boseman, experience a powerful story of love, grief and justice. Find Out More: https://t.co/e0HnAOaaSN pic.twitter.com/FZmPRly3nV — TheatreTicketsDirect (@ttdirect) February 5, 2026

The play originally premiered at the Chicago’s Congo Square Theatre Company in 2005. The story centers on Azure, a young woman grappling with grief after the killing of her fiancé, “Deep,” by a police officer. The narrative blends elements of spoken word poetry, Hip-Hop theater, and classical tragedy to explore grief, justice, and Black identity, according to Howard University.

The play reflects Boseman’s commitment to using the arts as a space for social commentary. The script moves between poetic monologues and musical elements, drawing on Hip-Hop rhythms and Shakespearean dramatic structure to tell its story.

Boseman studied directing at Howard before continuing his theater training in New York. While pursuing acting roles, he continued writing plays that addressed social justice themes and the experiences of Black communities.



Deep Azure is a reminder that Boseman’s influence extends beyond Hollywood. His early work on stage, much like his career, shows his deep commitment to exploring grief, justice, and community through storytelling.

RELATED CONTENT: Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Speak On The Star’s Life Amid Hollywood Walk Of Fame Induction