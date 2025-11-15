Chadwick Boseman To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will honor the late Chadwick Boseman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world,” Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement.

The ceremony will be held on Nov. 20 at 6904 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles, where Boseman’s star will be located.

Ryan Coogler, who directed Boseman in Black Panther, and Viola Davis, his co-star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, are scheduled to speak at the ceremony. Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the award on his behalf.

Boseman garnered global stardom for his role as T’Challa in Black Panther. As the first Black actor to lead a major MCU film, T’Challa became a symbol for Black empowerment throughout the African diaspora.

The film grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. Black Panther became the highest-grossing film directed by a Black filmmaker. He also played the character in several other Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

After Boseman died in 2020, Marvel chose not to recast or digitally recreate his role for the second Black Panther film. But the storyline did reflect real life as Wakandans mourned T’Challa’s death and vowed to honor his legacy.

Boseman portrayed baseball legend Jackie Robinson in the 2013 sports drama 42. He earned an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture. He also played singer James Brown in the 2014 biopic Get On Up. He received several honors for that role, including the Virtuoso Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, but kept his illness private. He was battling the disease while filming his final movie, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The South Carolina native received a posthumous Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe for his role as the trumpet player Levee.

