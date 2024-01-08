Pentagon Waited Days Before Telling White House About Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s Hospitalization

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin inadvertently caused quite a stir by not disclosing his condition after he was initially admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center on Jan. 1. Politico first reported about the three-day delay from the Pentagon in informing the White House National Security Council of Austin’s condition. Austin was admitted to the hospital after “complications following a recent elective medical procedure,” according to Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder’s statement released on Jan 5.

Austin said that he recognized his fault in the matter, but also declared that he has the right to be private about his medical procedures, saying in a Jan. 6 statement, “I am very glad to be on the mend and look forward to returning to the Pentagon soon. I also understand the media concerns about transparency and I recognize I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better.”

Austin added, “But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure.”

This morning, we're learning @SecDef Lloyd Austin was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday night after suffering complications from an elective procedure. Top national security officials, including the president, didn't know about it for three days. #SundayTODAY pic.twitter.com/yFxnoQLI8L — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 7, 2024

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks took over Austin’s responsibilities, even though she was vacationing in Puerto Rico on her scheduled leave at the time. According to Ryder, Hicks “maintained full communication with the DOD staff throughout,” and Ryder said “She has monitored DOD’s day-to-day operations and conducted some routine business.”

Ryder also said in his statement, “At all times, the Deputy Secretary of Defense was prepared to act for and exercise the powers of the Secretary, if required.”

Officials for the Pentagon did not offer a description of Austin’s condition nor did they describe what kept him from his job during the week. They also did not release any details about Austin’s procedure including when and where it took place or if Austin had to be transported via ambulance to the hospital. According to a press release shared by Ryder, “While we do not have a specific date for his (Austin) release at this time, we will continue to provide updates on the Secretary’s status as they become available.”

During Austin’s hospitalization, the U.S. engaged in a targeted strike against an Iranian-backed militia leader in Baghdad, which Iraq is furious about, claiming that the attack is a violation of an agreement it has with the United States. The Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s office issued a statement to Al Jazeera, saying, “The Iraqi armed forces hold the forces of the international coalition responsible for this attack,” the Prime Minister’s office also called the attack a “dangerous escalation and aggression.”

Since Oct. 7, a group of Iranian-backed armed forces have carried out approximately 100 attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, attacks they claim are in retaliation to the United States support of Israel’s bombing campaign against Gaza.

RELATED CONTENT: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Makes Unexpected Visit To Kyiv To Show Continued Support of Ukraine