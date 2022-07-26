Deion Sanders Asks Mississippi Governor to Help College Students Receive Financial Aid Refund Checks on Time

Jackson State University football head coach Deion Sanders is again bringing the needs of college students to the forefront.

Sanders publicly asked Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves via his Instagram account to assist in getting financial aid refund checks into the hands of students quicker since lateness could hurt them, the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

“I spoke to this issue several months ago and still to no avail and it’s bothering me,” Sanders said. “…Governor Reeves, can you help me with this issue? How is it fathomable that our refund checks for our kids are consistently late, but the checks for the administrators are consistently on time?”

Not only does it affect the families, he says, but he also contends that it has an impact on recruiting.

“Here’s the problem. I sit with a parent and say I’m going to take care of your child and we’re going make sure your child is secure. Yet and still, refund checks are consistently late. Now the child calls the parent needing money. Now the parent has to overextend themselves or the child has to go to the bank and take out a loan to pay their rent on money that they should already have.”

The consequences of the late checks directly impact Sanders’ family. He has three children who attend and play sports at Jackson State University. Sons Shedeur and Shilo play for the football team; daughter Shelomi competes with the women’s basketball team.

“We’ve got to keep our momentum, so we need to get these checks out on time to these kids,” Sanders said. “And guess what? Three of them are mine. And you know I ain’t having it because now they’re bothering me about something they should already have. Thank God I got it. But I’m looking out and I’m speaking out for those parents that may not, that are budgeting their life. Someone help me bring solvency to this consistent and continuous problem.”