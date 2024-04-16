Deion Sanders Says He Attracts Players Who Want To Be Great

"There are players who are playing for a bag, which growing up in the environment, you can't blame them, you can't fault them."

Football head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders may not be attracting players who are chasing NIL (Name, image, and likeness) deals, but that’s OK.

He says he’s getting the type of athlete who “focuses on being great.”

According to Bleacher Report, Sanders appeared on a recent episode of Front Office Sports Today During his discussion, University of Colorado coach spoke about the appeal for student-athletes trying to obtain riches during their collegiate career. Sanders gets the appeal, but he added that the type of player attracted to his team has a loftier goal.