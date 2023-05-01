Deion Sanders 'Coach Prime' Docu-Series Returns For Sophmore Season

Deion Sanders’ docuseries, Coach Prime, will return for its sophomore season on Prime Video. Sanders announced the renewal of his Emmy-nominated series last week during a visit to The Pat McAfee Show.

As the former NFL defensive back prepares for his first season as the head football coach at the University of Colorado, the docuseries will follow Sanders as he attempts to guide the University of Colorado to success after years of failure.

“The customer reception of Season 1 of Coach Prime far exceeded expectations. Our customers loved getting an inside look as Deion Sanders established a culture of teamwork, belief, and winning at JSU,” Matt Newson, head of Prime Video, said in a press release.



“Deion has brought that same leadership to Colorado and has had an instant impact on recruiting and expectations. We can’t wait to witness this season unfold through the lives of players and coaches at Colorado, and we are excited to deliver more must-watch football content to the Prime Video schedule this fall.”

In 2020, Sanders brought a sense of urgency and renewed energy to Jackson State University’s football program, and to the city of Jackson, Mississippi, after he was hired as the head coach of the JSU Tigers.



During Sanders impressive three-year tenure at JSU, he led the Tigers to a 27-6 record, winning two Southwest Atlantic Conference championships. However, Sanders faced criticism last year when he announced that he was headed to the University of Colorado.

The forthcoming season of Coach Prime is currently in production. The docu-series is executive-produced by Michael Strahan, Fred Anthony Smith, and Constance Schwartz-Morini.

“We are thrilled to begin production with Prime Video on the second season of Coach Prime,” Schwartz-Morini said in a press release.

“Viewers can expect an exclusive, inside look at historic Power Five football program, as Coach Prime embarks on a new journey to enact change, inspire and build a winning team at Colorado.”

We are going to show you everything,” Sanders said on McAfee’s show. “This is what I mean when I say I keep receipts. It’s a camera everywhere, so we going to show it.”

