Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi To Play Basketball at the University of Colorado Boulder

Another family member of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is joining him at the University of Colorado Boulder.

According to Sports Illustrated, Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of the school’s new head football coach, is transferring to the school to play on the women’s basketball team.

Shelomi Sanders as well as her father and two brothers, attended Jackson State University when “Coach Prime” coached the football team. She was a member of the JSU women’s basketball team.

Last month, former JSU starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders officially transferred to the university to lead the football team.

Shelomi Sanders, daughter of Colorado football HC Deion Sanders, will be joining the #cubuffs WBB team next week. A true freshman, she will practice this semester and redshirt. T-Fr. early enrollee Mikayla Johnson (from Anchorage) also joining the team this week as a redshirt. — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) January 11, 2023

The college freshman, who is listed at 5’7” and plays guard. She logged a total of nine minutes across two games. She could possibly be redshirted. If medically cleared, Sanders could possibly start practicing with the team next week.

The coach of the women’s basketball team at the University of Colorado Boulder, JR Payne, told the Denver Post that, along with transfer Mikayla Johnson, from Anchorage, Alaska, Shelomi Sanders will require a “lot of training.”

“There’s not really time at this point in the season to get a lot of those type of reps [in team settings],” Payne said. “It’s such a huge physical transition to the level and amount of training that we’re doing in the weight room. And, they’ll get enough basketball with the group that they will understand expectations and how we operate, how we do things.”

After leading Jackson State University to a second straight SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) championship, “Coach Prime” was introduced as the football team’s new head coach on December 4.