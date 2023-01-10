Deion Sanders is First of Three To Be Inducted Into GQ's First Sports Style Hall of Fame Issue

With his recent accomplishments, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders received another accolade at the start– of the new year.

With the introduction of the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame, Sanders joins two iconic men from two other sports, Allen Iverson and Derek Jeter, to be the first three inductees.

GQ just released the first of the three covers honoring the three legendary men for the new GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame. The initial honoree is none other than reality TV superstar and collegiate football coach Sanders.

“Presenting the first of our three @GQSports Style Hall of Fame cover stars: @deionsanders. Hit the link in bio to read the story by @donovanxramsey and see all the photographs by @adrienneraquel. Styled by @mobolajidawodu. #SHOF”

The magazine covers the beginnings of Sanders’s career from a dynamic college football player to the NFL while also playing in Major League Baseball, performing at high levels for both leagues before putting the cleats away and becoming a reality TV star.

It then turns to his foray into coaching and elevating himself to raise the stature of HBCUs, eventually succeeding to the level by becoming a head coach in the best college division in the NCAA.

According to BuffZone, the contract Sanders signed to leave Jackson State University has been approved by the University of Colorado Board of Regents. The head coach is leaving JSU after being offered a five-year, $29.5 million contract to take on the role of CU’s 28th full-time head football coach.

After a stellar college and professional career, Sanders is a member of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame. He won two Super Bowls while playing 14 seasons in the National Football League. Sanders also played professional baseball from 1989-2001 in Major League Baseball.