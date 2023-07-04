Deion Sanders, KFC Collaborate To Spice Up Family Time With New Menu

This football star and his family have always been about family time and “finger lickin’ good food.”

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) have partnered to showcase the importance of family and introduce new items on their menu.

According to KFC, new options have been added to the menu that will appeal to the whole family. This includes the restaurant’s new hand-breaded KFC Chicken Nuggets, seasoned with KFC’s Original RecipeⓇ of 11 herbs and spices.

“KFC is all about serving the joy of our finger lickin’ good food to all families. The Sanders family embodies that spirit of family connection, and all genuinely love Kentucky Fried Chicken, so this partnership is a touchdown,” KFC CMO Nick Chavez said.

The family-centered launch of the new partnership between Sanders and KFC was introduced in a commercial featuring the former NFL star’s five children: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi.

Sanders and his five children pull up in true KFC fashion. In a customized KFC golf-cart, the crew is seen ordering their KFC favorites which include a bucket of Original fried chicken, the new KFC chicken nuggets, the spicy KFC chicken sandwich, with a side of secret recipe fries.

“KFC has been a lunch and dinner time go-to for the Sanders family since I was a kid, and my kids loved this tradition as well,” said Sanders. “Game days, family and a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken have always brought us memorable moments, so this partnership is a real family affair. It’s Prime Time, baby!”

The Pro Football Hall of Famer’s new fast food venture comes following his newest coaching position with the University of Colorado. Sanders was announced as the head coach for the Buffaloes back in December 2022, which named him the 28th full-time head coach of the team.

