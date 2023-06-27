Deion Sanders On The Mend After Emergency Surgery For Blood Clots

University of Colorado’s head football coach Deion Sanders is starting his road to recovery.

The NFL Hall of Famer was recently released from the hospital after having surgery, Sports Illustrated reported. Sanders had surgery at the UC Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz on June 23 for blood clots found in both his legs. His fiancee, Tracey Edmonds, announced on Instagram that he was home and resting in his own bed.

The emergency surgery was necessary for Prime’s blood flow as he started having issues with blood clots while coaching at Jackson State University. In 2021, Sanders had two toes amputated and on an episode of the YouTube show, The Pregame Show, Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer alerted Sanders that he could potentially lose his left foot along with other serious issues if he didn’t deal with the pain he felt in his dislocated toe.

As reports came out of him potentially losing his left foot, concerns about the upcoming season started to flow, but Sanders put those to rest. “There’s no talk of amputation,” Sanders said. “There’s no talk of any of that whatsoever. The doctor was just telling me the worst comes to worst. That was gonna happen.”

Edmonds has been by Sanders’ side throughout the entire ordeal. She posted another picture on Instagram before his surgery asking fans for prayers and alerting them that things would be fine.

She also posted a selfie next to Sanders’ hospital bed saying she was staying put. “I’m not leaving this spot until it’s time for #CoachPrime @deionsanders to walk up out of here which we hope will be very soon!,” she wrote. “Sending everyone LOVE.”