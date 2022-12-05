Deion Sanders Announces Son as Starting Quarterback for University of Colorado Boulder

After announcing that he will be coaching for another college football program next season, Coach Prime said he is taking his son with him to lead the team as its starting quarterback.

According to The Sporting News, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has accepted the position as the football head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes at the University of Colorado Boulder. He is currently the head coach of the Jackson State University Tigers, who won the division championship over the weekend. That team, led by his son, Shedeur Sanders, is undefeated.

At a press conference introducing Sanders as the school’s head coach, he let the media, school, and anyone within earshot know that he is not coming to the University of Colorado Boulder alone. As he suggested to some of the Colorado players entering the transfer portal, he told all in attendance that Shedeur would be the starting quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes this coming football season.

His son has won the past two Southwestern Athletic Conference titles while leading the Tigers. The quarterback has a great record that can’t be questioned, but his father also stated that he would have to earn it.

“He’s going to have to earn it, though, believe that,” Sanders said.

Sanders’ record at Jackson State University over the past three years is an impressive 27-5, with the team being undefeated this current season with a 12-0 record. Shedeur, who is only a sophomore, has made 70.2% of his passes for 3,383 yards. With only six interceptions, he has scored a total of 36 touchdowns this season. He also rushed the ball 76 times for 174 yards while adding five more touchdowns.

Although the Tigers have won the championship, their playoff season isn’t done yet. Coach Prime has assured his team that he will be coaching the next game when they go up against North Carolina Central on Dec. 17 at the Celebration Bowl.

Both Sanders’ will try to end this very successful season as an undefeated team.