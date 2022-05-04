Deion Sanders Pledges to Help Mississippi Valley State Get New Football Field

Former NFL great and current Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders is a man of his word.

Ever since Sanders agreed to coach at an HBCU, he has spoken about improving the conditions as well as the perceptions of the sports programs at these institutions. Now, after visiting an opposing school, Mississippi Valley State, Sanders has vowed to help the rival team secure a new playing ground.

Sanders is asking people to help him with this mission. Mississippi Valley State is located in Itta Bena, Miss. on the outskirts of Greenwood, Mississippi. The football team is coached by Vincent Dancy, a Jackson State alumnus.

In an Instagram video, Coach Prime describes some of the surprising conditions of the locker room and the practice football field, located a mile away from the school’s facilities. When he saw the field, he was shocked.

“I’m like, is [this] the Children of the Corn, or the practice field?” Sanders says.

“Hold on, go back to that. You’ve got to be kidding me. Stop, stop, stop the darn tape. You mean to tell me this is the practice field? Alright, we’ve got to do something about that.”

Sanders is continuing his quest to get HBCUs on the same level field as prestigious colleges and universities across the country.