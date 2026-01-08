News by Kandiss Edwards Mattie’s Call Issued For Dekalb County Elder Who Went Missing On Her Way To Church Ernestine Merrit was observed leaving home via a Ring camera shortly after 4 a.m.







The DeKalb Police and community members are searching for Ernestine “Erni” Merritt, a 79-year-old DeKalb County woman with dementia who disappeared early Sunday after leaving her home believing she was on her way to church.

Merritt was last seen leaving her residence on Yolanda Trail at about 4:22 a.m. on Jan. 4, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. DeKalb police swiftly issued a Mattie’s Call for her disappearance. Police said a doorbell camera captured Merritt leaving the home, and she has not been seen since.

Merritt is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds. Police said when she left home, she wore a black mink coat, a red skirt, and black shoes. Officers said Merritt has dementia, which may affect her ability to recognize familiar surroundings or seek help. She has been missing for more than three days.

Family members told Channel 2 Action News that Merritt believed she was going to church when she left the house. Her cousin, James Robinson, said Merritt left at an unusually early hour, which raised immediate concern.

“She thought she was going to church,” Robinson said.

Members of Greenforest Community Baptist Church, where Merritt regularly worships, have joined police and family members in the search. Volunteers have canvassed nearby neighborhoods and wooded areas, knocking on doors and checking areas where Merritt might have sought shelter.

“We might be old, and we might be walking with canes and sticks, but we gonna keep on waking till we find her,” a volunteer identified as Coffield told Channel 2.

Church leaders urged residents in surrounding communities to check sheds, garages, backyards, and crawl spaces, saying Merritt may have become disoriented and stopped somewhere close to home. Volunteers said they are coordinating their efforts with police to avoid duplicating search areas.

A Mattie’s Call is a statewide alert system in Georgia that helps locate missing adults who are elderly or have cognitive impairments, such as dementia. Police said the alert allows agencies to share information with the public and quickly mobilize search resources.

DeKalb County Police said search efforts remain active and that officers are working with Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue and community volunteers. Authorities have not released additional details about possible sightings.

RELATED CONTENT: Ghanaian Influencer Accused Of Running $8M Scam Targeting Vulnerable Elderly