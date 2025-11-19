News by Kandiss Edwards Invest Atlanta Assists Elderly Residents Stay In Their Homes With Tax Relief The program offers targeted tax support to avoid displacement, along with additional initiatives that cover critical home downpayment programs







Invest Atlanta is providing tax relief to the city’s senior residents amid gentrification and redevelopment.

An anti-displacement and property tax relief program is allowing financially strained and vulnerable residents to stay in their homes. New apartment complexes and green spaces have driven property values higher. Additionally, the revitalization of the city’s Beltline attracts new businesses and a wealthier demographic.

According to Invest Atlanta, over three-quarters of recipients are Black women. The program offers targeted tax support to avoid displacement. Furthermore, the organization offers downpayment support for teachers, first responders, and other city workers,

Roughly 425 Atlanta homeowners have benefited from the program. For the most part, eligibility requirements are simple:

Atlanta Homeowner since 2015

Be aged 60 or older

Have proof of ownership

Have a household income of 60% AMI or below

Be actively enrolled in qualifying homestead exemption programs

Have no liens or negative encumbrances

Kathryn Copper, a resident who has lived in her home for more than 30 years, said the escalating value of nearby development left her uncertain about her future.

“What had happened around me led me to wonder if I could continue living in the city,” Cooper told 11Alive.

The Invest Atlanta relief program stabilized her housing costs and gave her much-needed peace of mind.

“It was a relief to know I would get to stay in my home despite all the change around me,” she said.

Dr. Eloisa Klementich, CEO of Invest Atlanta, said many residents who helped shape the city are now at risk of being priced out due to tax increases.

“We’ve really targeted those who are the most vulnerable in the city, and we’re excited we’re able to address them because many of these seniors are on fixed income,” Klementich told 11 Alive. “What we want to do is continue to welcome people, but we didn’t want anyone to feel they had no other choice but to leave our city.”

The relief program reflects Atlanta’s ongoing effort to balance rapid growth with community preservation. As the city continues to expand, officials say the long-term goal is to ensure that economic development does not displace older residents whose histories are woven into the city’s fabric.

