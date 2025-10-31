Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former Football Player Deland McCullough Discovered Former Coach Was Biological Father The former Miami University of Ohio player, who was adopted, learned that his coach at the school, Sherman Smith, was his real father







A former NFL player, Deland McCullough, who was adopted, discovered, while searching for his biological parents, that a football coach he had gotten close with, Sherman Smith, was actually his father.

McCullough appeared on the Today show to discuss the revelation that his former coach, a man he had gone to for guidance, shared the same genes with him. They met when Smith was the running backs coach at Miami University in Ohio, and McCullough was being recruited to play there as a 16-year-old. Without knowing the bloodline between them, Smith immediately took to the football player and wanted to play a part in his development as an athlete.

Smith was an alumnus of Miami of Ohio, where he played football before making it to the pros and playing eight seasons in the NFL. He was a member of the Seattle Seahawks and San Diego Chargers during his career.

“The statement that I would make to the players as I coached them, I would say, ‘You may not be looking for a father, but I treat you like you’re my son,’” he stated on the program.

Although McCullough made it to the NFL, his career ended prematurely after he suffered a knee injury. Not having a playing career, he went on to coach the sport as well.

He wanted to find out who his biological father was, so after finding out who his birth mother was (through adoption records), he discovered she lived several minutes away and went to meet her. When they met face-to-face, he inquired about his paternal parent.

“So I said, ‘Well shoot, who’s my dad, you know?” he said. “And she said, ‘Your dad is a man named Sherman Smith.’”

McCullough was shocked to hear that Smith was his real father. He also learned that his father never knew that his mother had given birth to a child. However, after discovering that the boy he had taken under his wing was his own son, the next time they were together, he welcomed him with open arms.

“He opened the door, and he just opened his arms. He said, ‘My son,’” McCullough said.

The story of the father and son has been adapted into a book, with potential plans to turn it into a movie.

“I want Denzel Washington to play my part,” Smith said. “I’m putting it out there, Denzel. I want you to know that.”

