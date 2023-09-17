Delaware Principals Sued For Sharing Images Of Student's Breast

Two high school principals within Sussex County in Delaware are facing a lawsuit for their disrespectful action against a student. The legal filing states that the educational leaders took and shared images of the student’s breast among faculty.

Aniya Harmon, an 18-year-old student at Sussex Central High School, was horrified to learn that the adults in charge of her academics were spreading topless images of her taken from the school’s security cameras.

To make matters worse, the principals then made a meme of the lewd photos, placing Janet Jackson’s face on the teenager’s body, in reference to the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show incident. Rumors of the meme began spreading around the school and beyond, with Harmon finally hearing word of it to get the police involved, as reported by The New York Times.

Harmon and her mother, Tosha White, have since sued the two administrators, Bradley Layfield and Matthew Jones, for the harm done to Harmon’s safety. They are also urging for criminal charges to be placed upon the men for their actions, while the high school and school district were also listed as defendants in their suit.

The image of Harmon topless emerged after a teacher accidentally pulled on her T-shirt and bra strap to reveal her chest in the midst of a fight between another set of students. According to the lawsuit, Harmon was not directly involved in the altercation, but was “bucked at” by one of the parties, prompting the teacher to grab upon her to de-escalate the situation. Upon reviewing the footage, the principals began to make a mockery of Harmon, even sharing the unedited footage with non-administrative personnel, such as gym instructors at the school.

While Harmon graduated this past May from the institution, they still seek justice for the extreme violation of privacy that her family believes occurred. While the Delaware State Police have yet to comment to news outlets on the matter, an attorney for Layfield admits that an investigation is ongoing.

As for the principals, currently on administrative leave since May 22, their education licenses may also be revoked upon completion of the investigation.

