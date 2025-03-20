DELEÓN Tequila Pledges 500 Hours To Support 1,000 Rising DJs

DELEÓN is leveraging its influence in the spirits industry to support the next generation of talented DJs.

Through DELEÓN‘s “Bold Spirits, Rise” initiative, the tequila giant has introduced the Opening Acts Pledge, designed to empower creatives with mentorship, studio time, and performance opportunities. As the ultimate prize, one lucky winner will receive the chance of a lifetime — to DJ on the red carpet at the BET Awards.

The initiative is a collaboration with Andre Power’s Link Up music collective, which supports emerging DJs, and BET Media Group. The chosen winner will participate in a content shoot on May 12, providing them with a platform to share their journey and connect more deeply with industry leaders and creatives.

”DELEÓN Tequila is about boldness, whether in craftsmanship, creativity or culture,” Ari Anderman, DELEÓN Tequila Brand Director, said in a press release. “With the DELEÓN Tequila Opening Acts Pledge, we’re not just supporting rising DJs; we’re offering them the tools, access, and platforms to take their sound further. Music is a powerful force that brings people together and we’re proud to invest in the next generation of talent.”

The initiative will roll out in major cities across the country, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. At each stop, DELEÓN will team up with Link Up for in-person events where rising DJs will perform for live audiences and receive hands-on mentorship from Andre Power, helping them refine their skills and elevate their careers.

”As a DJ, you’re not just playing tracks, you’re creating an experience and bringing people together,” said Link Up Founder Andre Power.

“Link Up is about giving rising DJs that shot and putting them in spaces where they can showcase their talent, connect with new crowds, and grow their careers. I’m excited to partner with DELEÓN to go to new cities and create real opportunities for the next generation of bold creatives to rise.”

DELEÓN has also partnered with UnitedMasters to provide 1,000 rising DJs with subscriptions to UnitedMasters’ SELECT tier, offering exclusive access to music distribution, brand-building tools, and direct industry connections. Additionally, DELEÓN will provide 500 hours of premium studio time in Los Angeles and New York City, along with mentorship from top industry insiders.

DJs looking for a career-defining opportunity can enter HERE for a chance to perform live on the BET Awards red carpet on June 9.

