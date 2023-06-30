Affion Crockett & Delmar Washington Partner With Black Experience

Affion Crockett, Delmar Washington, and Comcast NBCUniversal are announcing a new partnership to release “Affion Crockett Presents: Microphone Masters,” an innovative comedy special this fall, exclusively on Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity platform. Launched in 2021, Black Experience on Xfinity features the ultimate in Black storytelling from Black programming partners and film studios and has released a variety of original documentaries and specials, like this one, showcasing Black talent and content creators.

The premiere special will feature three emerging comedians – Ron G., Kanisha Buss, and Brandon Lewis. All three featured comedians have already left a mark in their growing careers – including Kanisha guest starring on The Chappelle Show and Brandon hosting Roast Me, and All Def Digital with over 4 million subscribers. “Affion Crockett Presents: Microphone Masters,” will be the first ever standalone comedy special for each comedian. Beyond the planned individual sets, each comedian’s one-hour broadcast will also include behind the scenes footage of the pre-taped show filmed in Los Angeles, as well as one-on-one interviews for a more intimate and personal look at all three performers.

“We’re thrilled to work with Affion Crockett and Delmar Washington to bring this exclusive premiere to the Black Experience on Xfinity channel, which furthers our mission of investing in and showcasing authentic Black stories and emerging Black talent,” said Keesha Boyd, VP Entertainment and Emerging Growth Offerings at Comcast. “Comedy is such an integral entertainment genre to the community, and telling the stories of these comedians through their art is yet another way we’re using this channel to help facilitate the discovery of compelling content, while providing a platform for Black content creators.”

Delmar Washington and Affion Crockett will lead the production of this innovative series, with Affion presenting each special. A graduate of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, Delmar is an accomplished writer, director, and producer. He has worked with Dave Chappelle documenting his various global tours and behind-the-scenes material for his Netflix specials. He also directed the groundbreaking sci-fi thriller OUTSIDERS, which debuted virtually at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Most recently, Delmar directed Black Girl Missing starring Garcelle Beauvais for Lifetime. Affion has an extensive career that expands over 20 years as an actor, writer, comedian, dancer, rapper, and director. Affion’s first role on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam demonstrated his crystal-clear impressions and physical comedy, which continued into his sketch work on MTV’s Wild’n Out. He has gone on to appear on various hit shows from HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm to ABC’s Black-ish. Affion and Delmar collaborated on Affion’s first ever comedy special, Mirror II Society, that had its debut on Peacock in December 2021.

Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity is a first-of-its-kind destination of Black entertainment, movies, TV shows, news and more. Available at home on Xfinity X1 and Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app, the Black Experience on Xfinity features original and high-quality content from Comcast NBCUniversal and other major studios, in addition to content from many of Xfinity’s existing network partners, at no additional cost to Xfinity customers. The channel is the only one of its kind endorsed by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the world’s largest group of Black film critics that gives annual awards for excellence in film and television.