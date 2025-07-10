Family Shocked After Discovery Of Loved One’s Grave Desecrated 27 Years After Burial

A Kansas City family is in shock after discovering that the grave of a loved one who died 27 years ago was desecrated.

According to Fox 4 Kansas City, family members are disturbed to learn that the resting place of Delshon Dupriest, located at Forest Hills Cavalry Cemetery, was dug up and destroyed. Kansas City police officers arrived at the cemetery after 9:30 a.m. on July 8 to discover that the concrete crypt that the body was in had been destroyed, and the casket had been opened.

The family is distraught, especially since Dupriest was killed in 1998. The victim was only 25 when he was murdered, leaving behind nine children. The family is perplexed as to why someone would do this almost 30 years after his death.

“What did I feel? My heart [sank] because I couldn’t believe it,” said Shonterra Dupriest, Delshon’s daughter. “They were at the casket. We could see the sheets and everything that would have been inside his casket.”

WIFR reported that the Kansas City Police Department stated they are investigating why the grave was destroyed and the reason behind the destruction. Detectives were on the scene collecting evidence and taking eyewitness accounts. Police officers stated that the owners of Forest Hills Cavalry were present during the incident. Still, they claimed they had “nothing to do with this” and would cooperate with the police investigation.

The gate was broken, and officials said they believe the suspect may have rammed through it with a vehicle.

Dupriest’s mother, Jamesetta Blandhood, commented about how the scene looked when she arrived at the cemetery.

“It was like somebody had just dug it up,” she said. “It looked like they had put dynamite and just blew it open.”

She wonders who harbors such resentment toward her deceased son that they would do this.

“I don’t know if they were looking for something or think he had something, but after 27 years, who would do this? Who hates him so badly that they would just tear up his grave like that?” Blandhood said.

