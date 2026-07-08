Photo credit: Editingdan, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0, Wikimedia Commons Money by Sidnee Michelle Delta Community Credit Union Launches $150K Grant Program For Atlanta Nonprofits The organization said this year's program replaces its previous tiered funding model with larger, equal-sized grants







Metro Atlanta nonprofit organizations can now apply for a share of $150,000 in grant funding after Delta Community Credit Union opened applications for its 2027 Philanthropic Fund Program, which will award ten grants of $15,000 each to eligible organizations serving the region, according to the company.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. EDT on Aug. 31. The organization said this year’s program replaces its previous tiered funding model with larger, equal-sized grants designed to support nonprofits serving metro Atlanta families and young people.

Delta Community Credit Union President and CEO Hank Halter said the increased grant amounts are intended to expand the program’s impact across the communities the financial cooperative serves.

“These larger grant amounts will ensure our Philanthropic Fund Program continues to deliver meaningful support to deserving organizations and allow them to do even more,” Halter said in a statement.

“As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, we are proud to deepen our investment in local nonprofits that address the needs of metro Atlanta families and strengthen the communities we are privileged to serve.”

According to the credit union, eligible applicants must be nonprofit organizations serving metro Atlanta whose missions align with improving household financial well-being while supporting the physical and financial health of children and young adults. Applications must be submitted through the organization’s online grant portal before the deadline.

The Philanthropic Fund Program was established in 2013 and has distributed approximately $1.4 million to more than 260 nonprofit organizations, according to the company. Past recipients have supported initiatives including financial education, workforce development, youth programming, health services, and other community-based assistance throughout metro Atlanta.

Founded in 1940, Delta Community Credit Union is Georgia’s largest credit union and serves more than 540,000 members, according to the organization. In addition to its annual grant program, the credit union supports local communities through financial education initiatives, scholarships, and partnerships with schools and civic organizations.

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