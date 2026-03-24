News by Sharelle B. McNair Delta Air Lines Stands With TSA Agents, Suspends Congress Perks Amid Partial Shutdown Chaos For years, Delta, like other airlines, operated a special congressional service desk for members of U.S. Congress, known as the “Delta Desk,” but not anymore - for the time being.







Delta Air Lines takes a stand with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and suspends a major travel perk for members of Congress amid the partial government shutdown, causing chaos at major U.S. airports, the Atlanta Constitution Journal reports.

For years, Delta, like other airlines, operated a special congressional service desk for members of the U.S. Congress, known as the “Delta Desk,” which assists elected leaders in booking trips at government rates, making last-minute ticketing changes, and reserving seats on multiple flights on the same day to accommodate congressional votes.

But not anymore — for the time being. “Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta,” a statement from Delta read.

“Next to safety, Delta’s No. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment.”

The move comes after CEO Ed Bastian fired off heated comments following reports that TSA agents at high levels were quitting. The airline leader said agents are being used as “political chips” as Congress negotiates over funding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“It’s inexcusable that our security agents, frontline workers central to what we do, are not being paid,” Bastian said.

“We’re outraged. Let’s get our people who are essential to our security paid quickly.”

Along with the CEOs of other airlines, including United, American, and JetBlue, Bastian signed a letter to Congress urging them to reach an agreement, as agents continue to go unpaid. “Americans—who live in your districts and home states—are tired of long lines at airports, travel delays, and flight cancellations caused by shutdown after shutdown. Yet, once again, air travel is the political football amid another government shutdown,” the leadership group wrote.

“This problem is solvable, and there are solutions on the table. Now it’s up to you, Congress, to move forward on bipartisan proposals.”

The shutdown hits home for Delta, as security lines were seen reaching their maximum lengths at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s busiest airport, where Delta is headquartered.

According to The Hill, Hartsfield passengers were instructed to give themselves at least four hours to pass through TSA checkpoints for domestic and international flights due to “current federal conditions.”

Over 400 TSA officers have quit the agency altogether.

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