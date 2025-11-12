Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Yale Chapter Of Delta Sigma Theta Hosts Harlem Renaissance-Inspired Week For Global Social Action The "REDaissance" featured book and food drives, teach-ins about Sudan, and more.







The Yale Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. held an event week that paid tribute to a significant moment of Black history.

Inspired by the advocacy found throughout the Harlem Renaissance, the Pi Alpha Chapter hosted its own “REDaissance.”

Taking place in early November, the five-day series of events focused on the Black sorority’s core tenet of social action. The chapter’s president, Aubrey Vaughn, explained the week’s mission to the Yale Daily News.

“Social Action is a core tenet of our organization and its work, which is why we were honored to host a week of events touching on Social Justice issues both at home and abroad, emphasizing our commitment to responsible citizenship,” Vaughn wrote.

The Harlem Renaissance was the curation of Black visionaries, thinkers, and artists, all dedicated to using their work to inspire change across the world. Encouraged by the likes of Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston, the sorority sisters used their program to educate about contemporary social issues and freedom fights.

One event featured a teach-in on Sudan, along with a book drive with the local bookshop, New Haven Reads. According to the BBC, Sudan is currently in the midst of a civil war, which has resulted in a humanitarian crisis for its people, including many women and children.

The Delta Sigma Theta chapter hosted a panel to discuss the current situation in Sudan. Many have deemed the recognition of this crisis as slightly overshadowed by other global issues, particularly due to widespread anti-Blackness.

“I was inspired to do a teach-in and donation drive for Sudan because Black lives are so often undervalued, and I was disheartened by the lack of attention being paid to such a horrific humanitarian crisis,” shared DST member Ryen Eley.

Attendees left the session with new inspiration to take action, including ways to write their representatives about speaking up for Sudan. The teach-in not only raised awareness of what’s happening to the Sudanese people but also offered ways to advocate against these injustices, even from afar.

As for the Book Drive, the event promoted the importance of Black literary works and authors. Participants also donated books to New Haven Reads. The local shop offers free books to the community, especially during book deserts.

Another event included a dinner discussion with Su’ad Abdul Khabeer, the author of “Muslim Cool: Race, Religion, and Hip Hop in the United States.” In collaboration with fellow student organizations, such as the Afro-American Cultural Center, Muslim Life at Yale, and the Yale Black Muslim Student Association, the dinner and accompanying food drive sparked discussions on the Black community, culture, and faith.

Ending the week with a financial literacy workshop, the young women’s sorority signed off on a strong series that blended global discourse with local community impact to inspire not only its participants but also Yale’s entire campus.

