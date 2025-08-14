Education by Kandiss Edwards North Fulton Alumnae Chapter Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Launches ‘Dr. Betty Shabazz Delta Academy’ Named for the distinguished educator and widow of Malcolm X, the academy is designed to challenge and inspire girls ages 11 to 14.







The North Fulton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. recently launched the Dr. Betty Shabazz Delta Academy.

The academy serves young ladies in the Metro Atlanta area. Programs provided are a blend of academic enrichment, community service, and leadership development.

Named for Dr. Betty Shabazz, distinguished educator and widow of Malcolm X, the academy is designed to challenge and inspire girls ages 11 to 14.

The North Fulton Alumnae Chapter was officially chartered in April. The initiative is a part of Delta Sigma Theta’s wider national commitment to educational development.

“The Delta Academy was created out of an urgent sense that bold action is needed to address the issues confronting our young females, such as academic failure and low self-esteem,” the organization’s website states.

The launch reflects the DP sorority’s commitment to sisterhood and service. The program is active in all quadrants of Georgia and nationwide.

The Dr. Betty Shabazz Delta Academy is a carefully curated experience designed to “catch the dreams of tomorrow.”

For young women ages 14-18, Delta Sigma Theta also offers the Delta Gems (Growing and Empowering Myself Successfully) program. Its goals are similar to the younger youth initiative:

To instill the need to excel academically;

To provide tools that enable girls to sharpen and enhance their skills to achieve high levels of academic success;

To assist girls in proper goal setting and planning for their futures in high school and beyond; and

To create compassionate, caring, and community-minded young women by actively involving them in service learning and community service opportunities.

North Fulton Alumnae Chapter’s initiative comes at an opportune time for Georgia youth as many are suffering from multiple mental health conditions. According to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, “1 in 8 teens suffer from depression” in Georgia.

