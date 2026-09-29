Atlanta Aviation Maintenance Academy hosted by Delta and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Delta) Technology by Selena Hill Delta Is Training The Next Generation of Black Aviation Talent Delta and OBAP’s Atlanta ACE Academy are giving students a hands-on look at aviation maintenance careers.







For young people seeking a high-paying career that doesn’t necessarily require a four-year college degree, the aviation industry is putting another option on the runway.

Delta Air Lines and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) recently brought 45 middle and high school students to Atlanta for the Aviation Career Education (ACE) Academy’s aviation maintenance program. The weeklong experience gave students hands-on exposure to aircraft maintenance, drones, flight simulators, and the people who keep commercial aviation moving, according to a press release.

The program comes as the aviation maintenance workforce faces growing demand. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, aircraft and avionics equipment mechanics and technicians had a median annual wage of $80,180 in 2025, while employment in the field is projected to grow 6% from 2025 to 2035. About 13,100 openings are expected each year, driven in part by retirements and workers leaving the occupation.

For students, that can mean a career path that combines technical skills, earning potential, and hands-on work.

“I actually want to be able to work with my hands more, and that’s why I looked towards aviation maintenance,” said Jordin Maclin, a high school senior who participated in the academy, in a statement. “We were talking to line maintenance, and they got to tell me about the traveling they do, what their experience is like and their education. It inspires me to pursue this journey.”

Delta says its TechOps operation employs more than 13,000 people and supports maintenance for more than 150 aviation and airline customers worldwide. The company’s Atlanta-based maintenance operation includes careers ranging from aircraft support mechanics and aircraft maintenance technicians to engineering, logistics, and component maintenance.

For students such as Ella Sawyer, the experience also broadened the picture of what an aviation career can look like.

“When I think of Delta, I think pilots and flying. It was very cool how this program allowed me to see the whole team behind Delta,” Sawyer said. “It was interesting to see the different sides of aviation and the conveyor belt of people who help these planes fly.”

The Atlanta ACE Academy is part of OBAP’s broader effort to introduce diverse students to aerospace careers. The organization operates ACE Academy programs at 46 locations and reaches about 1,100 students annually.

Delta and OBAP have partnered for 21 years, giving more than 4,000 young people immersive opportunities to explore aviation careers through programs including ACE Academy and the DREAM Flight.

For Cherise Burton, director of the Atlanta Aviation Maintenance ACE Academy, the goal goes beyond showing students what the industry looks like. “We don’t just show these students different career opportunities; we show them how to get there,” Burton said.

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