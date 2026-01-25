Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Cory Booker Joins Senate Democrats In Opposing ICE Funding Amid Another Death In Minneapolis Raids Their vote against the bill could result in a partial government shutdown.







Senate Democrats are putting their foot down on a DHS funding bill as ICE agents continue their violent raids in Minneapolis.

As the U.S. contends with another fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen by ICE agents, Democratic lawmakers have vowed to oppose a bill funding ICE operations by the Department of Homeland Security. The elected officials, such as Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, expressed their decision to stand firm against the measure, as reported by The New York Times.

As the news of 37-year-old Alex Pretti’s death sparked outcry across America, Schumer condemned the killing while stating that Senate Democrats will not support the appropriations bill. He and fellow Senators critiqued the bill as it stands, claiming it allocates increased funding for ICE.

Booker also shared on social media about the “out of control and unaccountable” government agency, emphasizing his opposition to new ICE detention centers in his state.

Today I visited Roxbury, where ICE is considering putting a detention facility, against the wishes of a bipartisan coalition of local leaders. I also met with community members and law enforcement in Morristown to discuss the recent ICE activities which have left the community… pic.twitter.com/IEP6AfEGlP — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) January 21, 2026

“The stories of ICE actions and their consequences are not distant; they are having real effects on our friends and neighbors in New Jersey. Let me be clear: I do not support any new ICE detention centers in New Jersey, and I will not vote to continue to fund this out-of-control agency,” shared the New Jersey official.

Booker also stated, “Congress must not continue funding an out-of-control and unaccountable DHS and ICE that have repeatedly escalated violence and so severely broken laws and Constitutional protections.:

Schumer confirmed that the Senate does not have the necessary votes for the bill to proceed with the Democrats’ forcing their hand. If the bill does not pass, however, that leaves the federal government at risk of a partial shutdown. As it stands, the measure remains part of a crucial spending package, leaving several other agencies’ funding in the air.

RELATED CONTENT: Another Minneapolis Resident Shot And Killed By ICE Amid Rising Tensions