Another Minneapolis Resident Shot And Killed By ICE Amid Rising Tensions

Another person has reportedly been shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minnesota. Minneapolis police say they have identified the man who was shot but they are not releasing his name at this time. The man was shot in south Minneapolis earlier today and has died, according to The Guardian. This marks the second fatal shooting involving federal agents in the city in less than three weeks.

Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. Hennepin County Medical Examiner officially classified her death as a homicide on Jan. 22. Prior to this, Keith Porter, a 43-year-old Black man, was killed in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve by an off-duty ICE agent.

The latest incident occurred near West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue South during what federal authorities described as a targeted operation. The man shot has been described by several news outlets as a legal observer.

BREAKING: Video shows ICE shooting an unarmed resident in Minneapolis moments ago. Nine agents are seen brutalizing one individual—and after the resident was pinned to the ground, agents opened fired as they lay motionless.



For the bootlickers who are going to get on my page:… pic.twitter.com/VnxbxL4jYh — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) January 24, 2026

I go into more detail here about this Minneapolis shooting… or should I say MURDER:https://t.co/nmxLYjDZuJ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 24, 2026

Video circulating online morning appears to show several law enforcement officers wrestling a man to the ground before he is shot multiple times. At least two officers are seen with weapons drawn. There are also reports that ICE agents arrested witnesses.

Federal officials said the shooting occurred around 9:05 a.m. while officers were conducting an operation aimed at a person they said was in the country illegally and wanted for assault. According to the Department of Homeland Security, officers encountered an individual who approached with a firearm, leading to a physical struggle. An agent then fired what officials described as defensive shots. Medical aid was provided at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the person killed was believed to be a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and an American citizen.

When asked about the Department of Homeland Security’s account of the shooting, O’Hara pointed to publicly circulating video footage, saying it clearly shows what occurred, CNN reports.

O’Hara said the man is believed to have been a lawful gun owner with a valid permit to carry. According to police records, the only prior contact the individual had with law enforcement involved traffic-related citations.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he had spoken with the White House following the incident and expressed strong opposition to the ongoing federal operation in the state. Several Democratic leaders echoed those concerns, calling for federal agents to be withdrawn from Minneapolis.

