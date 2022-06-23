Demand to Work For Tyler Perry Grows After He Reveals $154M Payroll Budget

Tyler Perry is out here signing them checks to ensure he keeps a happy staff of well-paid workers behind his cinema projects. After revealing how much he pays his employees, the number of interested applicants increased.

The billionaire screenwriter took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video from the massive Juneteenth celebration he threw for his staff at Tyler Perry Studios. Perry hired Usher to entertain the crowd including performances of some of the singer’s biggest hits.

Perry expressed his gratitude for his employees through his heartfelt Instagram caption.

“On this Juneteenth I threw a party for all the incredible people that work at Tyler Perry Studios,” Perry shared. “I wanted to celebrate the accomplishment that these amazing people have all achieved.”

The Diary of A Mad Black Woman star ended the post flexing how much he spends to keep his staff happy and taken care of.

“My payroll alone was 154 million dollars, and that money went to all the people in this crowd,” Perry said.

The light flex received praise on social media from many who expressed interest in joining Tyler Perry Studios.

“The best boss award goes to..,” one user wrote.

Another user shared their hopes to be in attendance next year.

“I’ll be in the audience next year I’m claiming it. God willing I will be in your next movie or TV show,” they said.

“One day I’ll be part of your cast or crew. I’m coming,” added someone else.

Perry hosted a star-studded launch event for the 330-acre studio in Atlanta in 2019. A slew of A-listers was in attendance including Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L Jackson, and Halle Berry.

Perry named the different studios at his massive property after prominent Black figures in Hollywood including the aforementioned as well as Cicely Tyson (who was also in attendance) as well as Spike Lee.