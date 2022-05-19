 BMF Actor Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Arrested for Grand Theft After Allegedly Stealing $250,000 Richard Mille Watch

Celebrity News Entertainment News

“BMF”‘s Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Arrested for Stealing $250,000 Richard Mille Watch

187
(Image courtesy of Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory of the Starz series, Black Mafia Family (BMF), is in some trouble.

According to TMZ, the actor and son of the series’ biographical focus, Big Meech, has been arrested after being accused of grand theft for stealing a $250,000 Richard Mille watch.

Lil Meech who plays  his real-life father in the 50 Cent-produced series on Starz, was booked on two counts of first-degree grand theft. He was also arrested on a separate count of organized fraud on March 14.

According to local Miami police officers, Lil Meech went into Haimov Jewelers in Miami back in February and placed a down payment on the Richard Mille wristwatch using an $80,000 platinum Rolex. He apparently has not made a payment toward the remaining $200,000 balance. Lil Meech also has not returned the expensive jewelry.

Police are also accusing the BMF star of trying to trade the Richard Mille watch for another Richard Mille piece at a different store.  Official records show that Lil Meech was released on bond the same day he was arrested.
There has been no comment about the arrest from the show’s producer, 50 Cent, but he made a happy announcement last week: comedian Mo’Nique  will join the show in its upcoming second season in a recurring role. The Oscar-winning actress will join Leslie Jones, La La Anthony, Kelly Hu, and Christine Horn as Goldie, the owner of an Atlanta strip club who possesses swagger and street smarts.
The first season of BMF was the number-one premiere on the Starz app last year and ranked as one of the most highly engaged series premieres ever. The show tells the story of two brothers who created the clique, “Black Mafia Family.”
Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

×