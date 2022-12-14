BMF Actor Lil Meech Arrested on Gun Charge at Florida Airport

It looks like Demetrius Flenory Jr. has the characteristics of his father when it comes to his legal issues.

According to TMZ, “Lil Meech, “ no stranger to being arrested, was apprehended at a Florida airport. The actor, who plays the role of his real-life father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, in the Starz series BMF, was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday.

Sources have informed the media outlet that Lil Meech was caught at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport carrying a hidden firearm in his luggage. Security personnel at the airport discovered the weapon and contacted deputies from the Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Police officers came and arrested the actor.

The weapon was reportedly a Glock 19 9mm. Although the gun wasn’t loaded, Flenory was found in possession of a 15-round magazine.

Radar Online reported that Lil Meech was taken to the local jail, where he is behind bars with a $2,500 bond. He was hit with a felony charge.

50 Cent, who has no problem trolling actors who appear on his shows, took to his Instagram account to insinuate that Lil Meech was still in character when he went to the airport. The master promoter also took the opportunity to boost the upcoming season of BMF, which is slated to debut on Jan.6.