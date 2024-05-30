Women by Stacy Jackson Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath May Run For Georgia Governor In 2026 McBath reigned victorious over two Democratic rivals in Georgia's Democratic primary election for the state's 6th Congressional District.









The political landscape in Georgia could see a shift in 2026, as Democratic U.S. Representative Lucy McBath has left the door open for a potential bid for governor.

According to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, McBath is widely viewed by leaders across the aisle as a prospective candidate for the state’s highest office when the race for governor and other statewide positions are on the ballot in two years. Addressing the speculations during an episode of AJC‘s Politically Georgia podcast, McBath articulated her belief that “Georgia residents deserve to have leadership that is centered and focused directly on their needs.” Concerning her intentions to run, she said, “Wherever God leads me, I will go.”

Should McBath throw her hat into the ring, she could potentially face off against Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, whose controversial proposal to offer teachers a $10,000 stipend for carrying firearms in public school classrooms drew a sharp rebuke from McBath, who characterized it as “ludicrous and very frightening.” Last year, as mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Republicans targeted the Democrats with a redistricting proposal aimed at securing a 9-5 Republican majority, potentially eliminating McBath’s district.

McBath’s foray into politics was fueled by the tragic loss of her teenage son in a shooting incident. During her recent podcast appearance, she lavished praise on the Biden-Harris administration, asserting, “I think in November it will come down to a matter of all that this administration has accomplished…I truly believe that at the end of the day…people will understand and know that the Biden-Harris administration has provided quality for them.”

This month, McBath emerged victorious over two Democratic challengers to secure her party’s nomination for a reconfigured west Atlanta-based congressional district, a feat she has accomplished in the past four years due to Republican-led redistricting efforts.

While no official announcements have been made, Attorney General Chris Carr, former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who will be seeking another six-year term, are also rumored to be potential contenders in the 2026 gubernatorial race.