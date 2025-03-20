Politics by Mitti Hicks Lawmakers On Both Sides Spin The Facts About Who Benefits From Trump’s Tax Plan Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump's tax plans would mean higher costs for working families and more savings for the wealthy.







President Donald Trump recently signed a six-month bill passed by Congress that will fund the federal government through the end of September, averting a potential government shutdown. It’s a temporary solution for a deeply divided Congress trying to navigate the president’s priority of slashing the federal budget while expanding his tax plan.

As the arguments between Republicans and Democrats heat up, analysts from Factcheck.org say lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are spinning the facts about who would benefit from Trump’s tax plan and budget and program cuts.

“On average, taxpayers in every income group would get some tax relief. But not everyone,” experts stated. “In all, about two-thirds to three-quarters of taxpayers would get a tax cut.”

However, Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump’s tax plans would mean significant savings for the ultrawealthy at the expense of middle-class and low-income Americans. They argue that his plans would mean higher costs for working families.

Citing Yale’s Budget Lab, Democratic National Committee (DNC) leaders say Trump’s tax plan would raise costs for Americans in the bottom 40% income bracket while giving over $180,000 in handouts to the ultrawealthy.

“Make no mistake: Trump doesn’t care about what’s best for the American people — just his billionaire backers and their own bottom lines,” DNC leaders wrote in a statement.

Trump Calls on GOP Lawmakers To Expand Tax Cuts, Slash Federal Budget

According to Yale Budget Lab, the House of Representatives recently passed its Concurrent Budget Resolution for Fiscal Year 2025. The resolution contains “reconciliation instructions” for various House committees to recommend policy changes for programs they oversee. The Trump administration aims to meet deficit reduction and expansion targets over a 10-year budget window. The Senate is also moving forward with a similar budget resolution.

Republican lawmakers lead both chambers. Analysis from the Yale Budget Lab found that the House committees support $1.5 trillion in gross spending cuts and $4.5 trillion in revenue reductions over the budget window between Fiscal Years 2025 and 2035.

The House Budget Resolution does not specify how the committees plan to meet budget targets. However, according to NBC News, some of the proposed changes include reducing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known as food stamps). Some Republican lawmakers also propose reducing portions of Medicare and all of Medicaid and renewing the expiring provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

If the resolution passes, the cuts will likely skew in favor of wealthy Americans, according to Factcheck.org, but the wealthy will not be the only Americans to benefit.

