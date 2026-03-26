Politics by Mitti Hicks In Special Election, Democrats Flip Florida House Seat Where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Is Could this be an omen for November's midterm elections?







In a win that many did not see coming, Florida Democrats flipped two legislative seats in state contests, including the district containing President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Democrat Emily Gregory defeated Trump-endorsed GOP State House candidate Jon Maples in House District 87, which represents Palm Beach County.

Gregory won the seat by 11 percentage points, a major shift from the 19 percentage-point Republican win in 2024. The Democrats’ win in Florida didn’t stop there.

In the only state Senate election on the ballot, Democrat Brian Nathan beat Rep. Josie Tomkow in the Hillsborough County Senate District 14. Nathan won by just 408 votes, taking 50.25% of the vote to Tomkow’s 49.75%.

Tomkow said she will run again for the seat in November. The seat has been vacant since August after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed GOP incumbent Jay Collins to serve as his lieutenant governor.

Both Gregory and Nathan are first-time candidates. Nathan is a Navy veteran and union organizer. Gregory has a background in public health and mental health administration. She runs a fitness center for postpartum moms.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Senator-Elect Brian Nathan on this shocking victory,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried told the Florida Phoenix. “Brian is the kind of person we need in the legislature. His history of service as a Navy veteran and union leader ensures that the needs of everyday people will be at the heart of every vote he takes in Tallahassee.”

Commenting on Gregory’s win, Fried added, “A nearly 11-point swing to the left in this hard-fought race shows the impact of Democrats’ long-term investment in Florida, and now the people of HD 87 will have a champion in Tallahassee.”

Why Democrats’ Win In Florida Matters

While the wins won’t mean much for Florida’s legislature, which is controlled by a Republican supermajority, the victories could signal trouble on the horizon for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections. Tuesday’s election results add to the tally for Democrats flipping Republican-held seats in state legislatures over the last year, according to Politico.

“This victory reiterates an undeniable trend in Florida: With year-round organizing and infrastructure investment, Democrats can run and win anywhere, including Donald Trump’s backyard,” Fried told the outlet. “Floridians are tired of the chaos, corruption, and sky-high prices on everything from groceries to gas and health care.”

Now, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is warning Republicans that their redistricting efforts nationwide could work against them following the special election wins.

“Mar-a-Lago will now be represented by Emily Gregory, a strong Democratic voice,” Jeffries said on X. “We will crush House Republicans in November if DeSantis tries to gerrymander the Florida congressional map.”