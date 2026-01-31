Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Demond Wilson, Beloved ‘Sanford And Son’ Actor, Dies At 79 The veteran television and film actor passed away at his Palm Springs home following cancer-related complications, according to his family.







Demond Wilson, the actor widely recognized for his role as Lamont Sanford on the groundbreaking NBC sitcom “Sanford and Son,” has died, according to TMZ. He was 79.

Wilson passed away the morning of Jan 30 at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to his son, Demond Wilson Jr., who confirmed the death to TMZ. The actor died from complications related to cancer, though the specific type was not disclosed.

“I loved him. He was a great man,” his son said.

Born Grady Demond Wilson, the actor rose to national prominence in the 1970s as the levelheaded and long-suffering son of Fred Sanford, portrayed by comedian Redd Foxx. “Sanford and Son” aired from 1972 to 1977 and became one of the most influential sitcoms of its era, helping redefine how Black families and relationships were depicted on American television.

Following the show’s success, Wilson continued working steadily in television. He starred as Raymond Ellis on the NBC sitcom “Baby… I’m Back!,” which aired for one season, and later took on a leading role in ABC’s “The New Odd Couple” in 1982, another short-lived series that nonetheless showcased his range as a comedic actor.

Wilson also appeared in film, including the 1993 comedy “Me and the Kid,” marking one of his most notable big-screen roles. Though his acting career slowed in later years, he returned to the screen for his final performance in the 2023 drama “Eleanor’s Bench,” closing a career that spanned more than five decades.

Beyond individual performances, Wilson often reflected on the cultural importance of Sanford and Son and the legacy he shared with Foxx. In his 2009 autobiography, he emphasized the show’s historic role in television history.

“Redd and I were making history back in those days,” Wilson wrote, as reported by The Sun. “We were the first Blacks to be on television in that capacity and we opened the door for all those other shows that came after us.”

That partnership helped pave the way for future generations of Black-led sitcoms, reshaping network television in the process.

After stepping away from acting for nearly 20 years, Wilson focused on writing, ministry, and personal pursuits before making his brief return to film late in life. His work remains a cornerstone of American television history, remembered both for its humor and its cultural impact.

