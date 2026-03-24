Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NBA Legend Dennis Rodman To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place Friday, April 17, in Las Vegas as part of WrestleMania 42 week.







Rebounder extraordinaire and hair dye enthusiast Dennis Rodman, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, will soon be a member of another hall of fame.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend will be inducted in April. ESPN’s NBA insider, Shams Charania, posted the news on social media March 20.

Earlier today, it was announced by @ESPN's @ShamsCharania that @dennisrodman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame! 👏👏👏



The 2026 #WWEHOF Ceremony will take place Friday, April 17 in Las Vegas as part of WrestleMania 42 week.



🔗 MORE INFO: https://t.co/h57uQLv1V1 pic.twitter.com/LjCvPZ7GWr — WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2026

Rodman, who fit right in with the wrestling world due to his theatrical and dirty antics on the basketball court, made several appearances during the late 1990s.

Using the moniker Rodzilla, he teamed up with the New World Order collective in 1997 in the WCW (World Championship Wrestling). Vince McMahon, then-owner of the WWF (World Wrestling Federation, before it changed its name to WWE), purchased WCW in 2001.

Rodman wrestled the late Hulk Hogan in one of his most popular matches.

During the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, Rodman missed a Bulls practice to appear on WCW Monday Nitro in Detroit. While appearing on the show, he and Hogan attacked another popular wrestler, Diamond Dallas Page. The next year, Rodman teamed up once again with Hogan to face off against Rodman’s basketball foe, Utah Jazz star Karl Malone, and Page at WCW Bash at the Beach.

The next year, he faced off against Randy “Macho Man” Savage at WCW Road Wild in 1999.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place Friday, April 17, in Las Vegas as part of WrestleMania 42 week.

Rodman, who won five NBA championships during his 14-year career, also played for the San Antonio Spurs, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Dallas Mavericks. He also won seven rebounding titles and was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year twice.

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