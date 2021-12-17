Denzel Washington emotionally discussed the passing of his mother, Lennis, while appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She died in June at age 97.

The Oscar winner got choked up after Colbert asked how he honors his mother through his work.

TONIGHT: Denzel Washington opens up about losing his mother this year, at age 97. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/ODr0kqwlry — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 16, 2021

“A mother is a son’s true love. A son, especially that first son, the mother’s last true love,” Washington said. As he fondly recalled his mother’s memory, he discussed with Colbert his true understanding of a mother and son’s bond. Through a couple of laughs, he described the relationship between his wife, Pauletta, and their eldest son, John David Washington.

“She [Lennis] was there for everything, and she went home,” Washington continued, asking for a tissue. Then, Colbert showed his audience a Photo of the award-winning actor, Pauletta, and Lennis at the 1990 Academy Awards, when Denzel won Best Supporting actor for “Glory.”

Teary-eyed, Washington admitted that he did not cry at his mother’ funeral.

Colbert asked, “Why do you think?”

“I don’t know, I guess I saved it all up for you,” Washington said jokingly.

In describing he and his mother’s strong bond, The Tragedy of Macbeth actor said: “I don’t know if I was her favorite, I gave her the hardest time. I can tell you that.” He encouraged the audience to “hug ’em” and “love ’em,” referring to those who hold most dear.

Washington was on the show to promote The Tragedy of Macbeth, which is scheduled to open in limited release Christmas day.

The movie, based on the tragic play Macbeth by William Shakespeare, and is written and directed by Joel Coen. This accomplishment for one-half of The Coen Brothers (Fargo, No Country for Old Men)is quite notable, as it is the first movie a Coen brother has worked on solo.

The Tragedy of Macbeth co-stars Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, and Harry Melling. It starts streaming on Apple TV+ Jan. 14.