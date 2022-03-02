Denzel Washington to Join T.D. Jakes’ International Leadership Summit

Two-time Academy Award winner and 2022 nominee Denzel Washington will be speaking at the 2022 International Leadership Summit, which is taking place Mar. 31 through Apr. 2 in Charlotte.

The annual conference was founded by T.D. Jakes and brings together aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs, leaders and influential change agents to revolutionize the future of leadership. At this year’s event, Washington will join Jakes for a master class discussing Hollywood, faith and life in the spotlight, according to a press release.

Washington, who is also a producer and director, is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation and holds the title as the most Oscar-nominated Black man of all time. Washington has 10 Academy Award nominations under his belt, including one this year for his work in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” In 2019, Washington was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award, one of the highest honors for a career in film. At the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, he received the Cecil B. deMille Award for lifetime achievement, which is bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.