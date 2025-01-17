News by Kandiss Edwards Department Of Justice Drops Charges In Death Of Black Motorist Ronald Greene's family is not surprised by the lack of accountability.







The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) dropped its inquiry into the Louisiana State police officers involved in the 2019 death of Ronald Greene, a decision that was first reported by the Associated Press.

The DOJ’s closure of the case follows a prolonged investigation into Greene’s death, which was the result of a violent altercation with officers after he was stopped for a traffic violation.

The case began when officers stunned, punched, and dragged the 49-year-old Greene while he was prone on the ground. His death initially appeared to be related to a high-speed chase, but medical reports contradicted police claims, revealing that Greene’s injuries were caused by the physical assault, not the crash.

In the aftermath, one officer, Kory York, pled guilty to misdemeanor assault and received a one-year probation sentence. Three other officers had charges dismissed, and the officer widely considered the main culprit, Chris Hollingsworth, died in a high-speed crash in 2020 just hours after learning he was under investigation.

Greene’s family expressed frustration with the DOJ’s decision, highlighting the length and lack of resolution in the investigation.

Mona Hardin, Greene’s mother, expressed disbelief in the pursuit of justice, stating, “There’s no closure here. I knew it was coming. They’re just pouring sugar on s—-.”

The case against the officers brought to light broader concerns about the culture of abuse and misconduct within the Louisiana State Police. Reports from the Associated Press uncovered a pattern of excessive use of force, with at least a dozen instances of beatings being concealed or ignored by the department. These findings have sparked further scrutiny of how the agency handles complaints and maintains accountability.

Though the Greene family has been denied justice in the form of civil charges, they have a pending wrongful death lawsuit against Louisiana state troopers.

