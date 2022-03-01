MLB’s First and Only Black CEO, Derek Jeter, Resigns From the Miami Marlins

As Major League Baseball is embroiled in a contract dispute that threatens to delay like the start of the season, one baseball legend will not be around when all is resolved. New York Yankees great Derek Jeter has resigned as the Miami Marlins’ CEO.

Jeter announced his move via a press release:

“Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club. We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

“That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

The team’s owner, Bruce Sherman also released a statement Monday regarding Jeter’s departure.

“The Miami Marlins and Derek Jeter announced today that they have agreed to officially end their relationship,” Sherman said. “The Marlins thank Derek for his many contributions and wish him luck in his future endeavors.