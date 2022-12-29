Derrick Bivens’ Billionaire Burger Boyz Featured at Los Angeles Rams Training Facility

The Los Angeles Rams website has started featuring Black-owned companies doing business at the training facility of the NFL team this season.

The latest one being spotlighted belongs to executive chef and owner Derrick Bivens, who operates the Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck and restaurant.

During the interview with TheRams.com, Bivens shared what led him to start the Billionaire Burger Boyz brand, which was allowed to sell some of its products at the training facility. It wasn’t the typical route that an entrepreneur may have taken as he describes it as being simple and actually a “beautiful accident” that sprouted the growth. His hunger was the starting point in the venture.