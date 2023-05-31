Derrick Jaxn's Ex-Wife Da'Naia Charges Up To $5,000 For 'Infidelity' Recovery Bootcamp'

Da’Naia Jackson is fresh off the heels of divorcing Derrick Jaxn and wants women to shell out thousands for her infidelity coaching.

Da’Naia has been on a full press run about reclaiming her time in the wake of her public split from Derrick who had been caught in multiple cheating scandals throughout the course of their marriage. Now, after surviving Derrick Jaxn, Da’Naia is aiming to help other women survive the serial cheaters in their life.

On Wednesday, Onsite! took notice of the $4,997 Da’Naia is charging for her personal 1:1 coaching sessions that teach customers how to “profit from your pain.” Screenshots taken from Da’Naia’s website show the price points she’s charging for programs within her “Infidelity Recovery Boot Camp.”

According to her website, Da’Naia wants those who are interested to “Learn How I Recovered from infidelity,” and shares five benefits a customer will get out of enrolling in her online course. There are a number of services she offers including her “40 Days and Nights of Healing” for just two payments of $495 a month, a bundle that includes her book and three personal 1:1 sessions a week for two payments of 3499 a month, or just 1:1 coaching sessions for $4,997.

“I come to you as a witness in testimony who has experienced exceptional pain, trauma and bondage-emotionally, physically and spiritually,” she shares on the page after selecting a live coaching session with her via Zoom.

After catching wind of Da’Naia’s high-priced coaching, Onsite! and others accused the social influencer of trying to get one over on the vulnerable.

“Like Husband, Like Wife. Sis is barely healed herself yet trying to get some vulnerable women out of their hard-earned bucks,” the blog captioned its post.

“Whoever buys that needs to be arrested 😭,” one person wrote.

“This is why I can’t feel bad for her, she’s playing the victim when she knew the entire time & now she wants to capitalize from it,” added someone else. “Whoever pays for that bs deserves to be ripped off.”

Da’Naia’s Infidelity BootCamp comes six months after Derrick took to Instagram to announce their divorce after he was spotted at Art Basel in Miami with a mystery woman. The self-claimed “relationship guru” had long been accused of misleading his followers after he was exposed for being a serial cheater.