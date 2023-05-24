Da'Naia Jackson Reveals How She Tried To Save Her Marriage

Da’Naia Jackson, the ex-wife of internet relationship coach Derrick Jaxn, is finally breaking her silence on her past marriage.

In a Dear Future Wifey Podcast episode, Jackson sat down with host Laterras R. Whitfield to discuss intimate details of how she tried to save her marriage. With a clip going viral on social media, Jackson touched on a low point where she said she knew other women’s bodies better than her own, referring to women her husband had affairs with.

Taken back by the bold comment, Whitfield paused to reflect on how serious that comment was. “I spent a lot of time, I went into a deep hole as I was like studying these women,” Jackson said in the clip. “I would go to their profiles, and I would study their pages and what they’d wear.”

She continued the conversation admitting that she would even watch sex tapes of these women and her husband and try to emulate them as well. “I would try to imitate that and recreate it in our relationships so that he could choose me and want me,” Jackson admitted. “And that is a low point to be in.”

After making an odd video, the former couple made internet headlines as Jaxn admitted to being a serial cheater after being exposed by several women. Shortly after, photos of him in Miami with another woman appeared. After the picture was posted, he announced he and Da’Naia had been separated for almost a year. He filed for divorce in December 2022.

While becoming seemingly emotional, the mother of three said she hates what she did because, essentially, it “didn’t amount to anything.” Several women and fans of the show commented on the clip, commending her for her bravery and vulnerability. One user said, “This is real and wives do this all the time.” Another believes that her comments are going to save others in similar situations. “Her transparency is going to help so many women (and men) who are silently suffering in similar situations.”