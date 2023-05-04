Black Twitter Praises Da’Naia Jackson's Glow Up Post Derrick Jaxn

Da’Naia Jackson has been showing off her new attitude in the wake of her divorce from Derrick Jaxn, and social media is here for it!

A tweet gained steam over the week after one Twitter user decided to give flowers to the post-divorce glow-up Da’Naia has been showcasing online.

“Look at Derrick Jaxn’s ex-wife now that she is free. My Gawdt,” Dr. Kia Moore wrote.

Look at Derrick Jaxn’s ex-wife now that she is free. My Gawdt. pic.twitter.com/JHKX71BKbZ — Dr. Kia Moore (@drkiamoore) May 2, 2023

“She has found herself! I’m so happy for her! Yes ma’am!!!” she added.

She has found herself! I’m so happy for her! Yes ma’am!!! pic.twitter.com/K4OjeXdqgO — Dr. Kia Moore (@drkiamoore) May 2, 2023

It’s been nearly five months since Derrick “Jaxn” Jackson announced his divorce after he was caught with a mystery woman at Art Basel in Miami, the Miami Herald reports. In a lengthy Instagram captain, Derrick claimed he and Da’Naia separated earlier in the year and he was single at the time he was spotted out with another woman.

“Earlier this year after much prayer, counseling, and deep consideration, we decided to go our separate ways and filed for divorce,” Derrick explained.

“Making the decision to file was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I’ve found peace knowing that our mission of raising healthy children, starting with healthy and whole parents is still being accomplished.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Jaxn (@derrickjaxn)

However, the divorce announcement came one month after Da’Naia went on a Twitter rampage against online critics speaking against her marriage.

“Every person speaking against the names Da’Naia Jackson and Derrick Jaxn in mockery, accusations, slanders and lies, may the mercies of God be withdrawn from you. May your husbands and wives become widows,” she said.

“Let your children become fatherless. Let your seed become vagabonds on the earth. Let the words of your mouth and the work of your hands be returned back to you. Let it go down your throat and choke you slowly until your days become few on the earth.”

But now that the inevitable has happened and the Jacksons are no more, Da’Naia has been sharing her post-divorce journey with her 90k+ followers and Twitter is applauding Da’Naia for how she’s been bouncing back.

“Traded in that bonnet of salvation for a fedora of freedom!!” one user wrote.

