Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Says White Men Are ‘Disfavored,’ Signs Bill Banning Local DEI Funding

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a new law that bans counties and cities from funding or promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, while declaring that white men have become the most “disfavored” group under DEI policies.

The Republican governor signed SB 1134 in Jacksonville on April 22, saying the legislation is necessary to stop what he described as taxpayer-funded “identity politics” and discrimination disguised as inclusion, AP reports.

“Floridians should not be forced to pay for radical climate agendas or identity politics with their hard-earned tax dollars,” said DeSantis in a press statement. “Today in Jacksonville, I signed two important bills to limit government overreach and prevent local authorities from imposing carbon taxes and discriminatory DEI mandates on Floridians.”

The new law prohibits local governments from establishing DEI offices, officers, or programs and bars taxpayer money from being used for DEI-related initiatives or outside contractors promoting those efforts. Grant recipients must certify that public funds will not support DEI activities, and local officials found in violation could face removal from office.

Supporters of the bill, including state Sen. Clay Yarborough, argued that local governments have spent millions on divisive programming instead of essential services.

“The bill is necessary because cities and counties have been funding and promoting divisive activities under the guise of DEI,” Yarborough said. “Decisions related to individuals and actions should be based on merit.”

Civil rights advocates strongly pushed back.

Evelyn Foxx, president of the NAACP branch in Gainesville, dismissed DeSantis’ argument.

“If you talked to 100 white men, they wouldn’t feel the same way,” Foxx said, AP reports. “The governor is out of touch with people, and that is the bottom line.”

Genesis Robinson, executive director of Florida-based nonprofit Equal Ground, said the law threatens programs that help minority communities access public contracts and address long-standing inequities.

“Supporters will claim this is about ‘merit.’ It is not,” he said in a written statement, according to the Florida Phoenix.

“We know what ‘merit’ looks like in systems that were never designed with us in mind. Black communities have had to navigate redlining, underfunded schools, discriminatory lending, and inequitable contracting and still built thriving businesses, families, and institutions. DEI did not hand out opportunities. It helped level a playing field that has long been tilted.”

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