News by Kandiss Edwards A Century Of Living History: Harriet Tubman’s Descendant Passes Away At 98 Copes Johnson’s connection to Tubman and her role in preserving the legacy of her ancestor was recognized publicly by the New York Senate.







Pauline Copes Johnson, a documented descendant of abolitionist Harriet Tubman, died at age 98.

Copes Johnson spent much of her life in Dorchester County, Maryland, where Tubman was born. She was known within her community for her familial connection to Tubman at a time when public interest in Tubman’s life had expanded through museums, historic preservation efforts, and educational initiatives.

A trailblazer in her own right, Copes Johnson made history as the first African American telephone operator at the New York Telephone Company. She was recognized as a Woman of Distinction by the NAACP in 2017.

Family members confirmed Copes Johnson’s death, the Grio reported. Copes Johnson lived in Maryland at the time of her death, in the same region where Tubman was born and where much of Tubman’s early life and Underground Railroad activity took place. Copes Johnson’s lineage connected her directly to Tubman, whose legacy as a freedom fighter and conductor on the Underground Railroad has been widely documented.

Copes Johnson’s connection to Tubman was formally recognized during her lifetime. In 2017, former New York State Sen. John DeFrancisco honored Copes Johnson during a ceremony at the New York State Capitol, according to an official press release issued by the New York State Senate. The event acknowledged Copes Johnson as a descendant of Tubman and recognized her role in preserving Tubman’s history.

During the ceremony, DeFrancisco said, “Harriet Tubman’s bravery and leadership helped shape the course of American history, and it is fitting that we honor her descendant, Pauline Copes Johnson, who has worked to ensure that her ancestor’s story continues to be told.”

The New York State Senate release reported that Copes Johnson attended the Capitol event with members of her family and that the recognition focused on Tubman’s impact on American history and the importance of preserving that legacy for future generations. The Senate cited Copes Johnson’s presence as a living link to Tubman’s story.

Tubman, born Araminta Ross, escaped slavery in Maryland and went on to lead dozens of enslaved people to freedom. Her life has been commemorated through national parks, historic sites, and other public memorials. Copes Johnson’s death marks the loss of a direct familial link to that history.

Funeral arrangements were not publicly announced at the time of publication.

RELATED CONTENT: Black TikToker Claims Harriet Tubman Didn’t Exist, Internet Proceeds To Clown Her