Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Settles Latest Lawsuit

A lawsuit filed Sept. 9 against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson by a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in October 2020 has been settled.

Watson was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million in 2022 after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by 22 women who provided massages during Watson’s time with the Houston Texans.

“We have now resolved our client’s claim with Deshaun Watson,” the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, told ESPN. “The settlement is confidential.” Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, later confirmed it as well.

When the lawsuit was initially filed, Watson denied the accusation.

The unidentified woman, who filed under Jane Doe, said the alleged incident occurred in Oct. 2022, when Watson was with the Houston Texans. She accused Watson of sexual assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress and was seeking over $1 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The Browns and the NFL have not taken any action, but the league reportedly reviewed the complaint under its personal conduct policy.

Previously, the 20-plus women filed lawsuits against Watson after two different Texas grand juries refused to pursue criminal charges. Along with the suspension and fine, Watson was also required to undergo mandatory evaluation by behavioral experts and follow a treatment program suggested before he was allowed to apply for reinstatement by the league.

Watson has two remaining lawsuits filed against him: one from the original 23 submitted during the summer of 2022 and one separate from the others filed in October of the same year.

Despite the allegations, Watson is still starting for the Cleveland Browns, where he has struggled mightily after signing a $230 million contract in 2023. According to ESPN, in Watson’s five games this season, he has posted a QBR of 21.0, the lowest of any qualified passer in the NFL.